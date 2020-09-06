Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €9.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.84 ($11.57).

A number of analysts recently commented on B4B3 shares. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching €8.72 ($10.26). 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million and a PE ratio of -95.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.14. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.