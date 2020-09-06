MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $773,251.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00034043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $773,251.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00689163 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00681217 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,629,711 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,448 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

