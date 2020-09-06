Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 27.88%.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSON. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

