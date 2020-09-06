MVL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184,368.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. MVL has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $184,368.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene, Cashierest and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Cryptology, Cashierest, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

