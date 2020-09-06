Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and $467,770.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059370 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,701,286 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

