NavCoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $8.97 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $190,953.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 29% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, cfinex, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00030451 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,497,195 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

