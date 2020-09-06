Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Cap of $44,215.04

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $44,215.04 and approximately $8,719.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.05303922 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051803 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

