Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAV. Loop Capital raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

