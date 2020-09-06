NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $35,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 12,515.0% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.52. 213,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.35. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.