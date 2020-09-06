NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,666. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $529.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

