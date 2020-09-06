Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:NIC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:NIC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.56.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Lochtenberg 6,490,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. Also, insider Weifeng Huang purchased 4,450,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,225,000.00 ($1,589,285.71).

Nickel Mines Limited produces nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 6,249 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.