NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $969.40 Million

Brokerages expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to announce $969.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $987.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $951.40 million. NiSource posted sales of $931.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. 2,861,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

