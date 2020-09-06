NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0874 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $414,639.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.05272069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051830 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,763,513 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

