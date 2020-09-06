Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report sales of $42.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.39 million and the highest is $43.88 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $32.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $278.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.13 million to $293.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $273.56 million, with estimates ranging from $264.03 million to $283.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NAT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 5,354,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,287. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 592,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 193,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

