North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post $73.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.71 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $126.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $379.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.82 million to $392.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $490.27 million, with estimates ranging from $470.64 million to $510.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 92,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,263. The firm has a market cap of $216.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 83.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

