NULS Market Capitalization Achieves $30.57 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, NULS has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00126782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00222835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.01597863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00170105 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,770,222 coins and its circulating supply is 98,693,323 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

