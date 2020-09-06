Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWXZF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.70 to $7.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of CWXZF remained flat at $$5.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

