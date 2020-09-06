OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 180,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $959.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

