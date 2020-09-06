Opus Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $208,570.94 and $22.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00125680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00226048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.01590446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00167576 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

