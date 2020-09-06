OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 440.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 2,524,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.40 million, a PE ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

