Orchid Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $22.96 million and $13.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05275093 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051725 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.