Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

OTTR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,951. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.32. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

