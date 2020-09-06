Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 6.5% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

