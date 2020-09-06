ParallelCoin Trading Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $56,137.08 and approximately $49.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00471170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004091 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

