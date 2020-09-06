PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $392,176.70 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $392,176.70 and $76.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00124654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00224902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.01597957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00167486 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

