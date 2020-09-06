Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Receives €124.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.83 ($146.86).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock remained flat at $€160.00 ($188.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a one year high of €180.60 ($212.47). The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €166.29 and a 200-day moving average of €152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

