Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,800. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.