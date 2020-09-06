PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0119

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. PIXEL has a market cap of $440,823.39 and approximately $312,213.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

