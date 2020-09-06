PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PJT Partners by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. 149,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,943. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $61.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.