Plaisance Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 28,780 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Nike accounts for 3.0% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. 5,157,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $117.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

