PlayChip Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $55.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $546.46 or 0.05285496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051765 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

