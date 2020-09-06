Polis Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005581 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $13,461.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.