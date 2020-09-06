Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 452,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,565. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

