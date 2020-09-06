Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00013482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00222712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01598434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00169892 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

