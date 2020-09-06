Proton Token (PTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $398,305.66 and approximately $80,556.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.05303922 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

PTT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,292,071,228 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.