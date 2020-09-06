Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Cap of $13.86 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and $813,517.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.60 or 0.05280785 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051758 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,701,402 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

