Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 246,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,820. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

