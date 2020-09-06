Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after buying an additional 3,724,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of PTON traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,710,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,261. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

