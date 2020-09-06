Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.