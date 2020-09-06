Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 34,811,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

