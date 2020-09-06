Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Papa John’s Int’l as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. CL King raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PZZA stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 1,137,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.