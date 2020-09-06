Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 42.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 43,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after buying an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 74.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,011. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,425,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,051,443 shares of company stock valued at $101,417,211. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

