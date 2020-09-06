Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 6,648,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.