Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,010,000 after purchasing an additional 279,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,813,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of Nice stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.74. 273,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,433. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $238.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Nice’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

