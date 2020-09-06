Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 3,324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,918,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,161,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

