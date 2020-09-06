Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,894. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

