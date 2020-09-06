Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

NX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

