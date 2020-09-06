Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Trading Volume Hits $286,969.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and $286,969.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,037,089 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

