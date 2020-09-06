Rapids 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $693.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market capitalization of $800,904.48 and approximately $693.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00222712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01598434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00169892 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

