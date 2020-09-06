Ravencoin Classic Price Down 44.4% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $26,164.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00126782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00222835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.01597863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00170105 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,959,820,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

